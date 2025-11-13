Creative marketing agency CAPSBOLD announces the expansion of its international presence and the strengthening of its partnership with The Doers Company, becoming the marketing partner of the debut Doers Summit Dubai, taking place on November 26–27, 2025 at Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The collaboration between CAPSBOLD and The Doers Company began in 2024 and has since evolved into a strong strategic alliance. Over the past two years, CAPSBOLD has served as the marketing partner for several key Doers Company events — including Reflect Festival 2024, 2025, Elevate Summit in Limassol, Cyprus, and the Doers Summit in Athens — supporting international initiatives aimed at advancing technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Marketing, tech and creativity at crossroads of continents

Doers Summit Dubai will gather more than 3,000 founders, investors, and ecosystem leaders to exchange ideas, experience, and capital between Europe and the Middle East. As the official marketing partner, CAPSBOLD will support The Doers Company’s expansion into the MENA region and help strengthen its global brand presence.

“For CAPSBOLD, this is not just about entering a new market — it’s about reaching a new level of collaboration between creativity, technology and business. We see enormous potential in combining creative approaches with technological solutions to enhance brand impact on a global scale,” noted Alexandra Osina, Account Director at CAPSBOLD.

CAPSBOLD launches AI division, expands CGI capabilities

As part of its international growth, CAPSBOLD announces the launch of a new AI initiative, focused on integrating artificial intelligence into marketing and communication processes. The agency will also continue to expand its CGI department, delivering next-generation visual solutions for brands and events.

“CAPSBOLD stands for bold creativity and technological excellence. AI and CGI are the tools that already allow us to shape the communications of tomorrow,” said Alina Miroshnichenko, CMO of CAPSBOLD.

About the partnership

The partnership between CAPSBOLD and The Doers Company exemplifies how creativity and technology unite to drive the growth of international innovation ecosystems. From Reflect Festival to Elevate Summit and Doers Summit, CAPSBOLD continues to contribute to the promotion of tech brands, startups and investors, creating communication solutions that inspire and connect.

About CAPSBOLD

CAPSBOLD is a global creative marketing agency. We craft bold campaigns, powerful AI, CGI, 3D visuals, standout social media campaigns, smart digital, marketing, PR strategies and high-quality ads for brands. We help brands grow and get noticed – through creativity, innovation and results-driven marketing across all channels.

The agency works with local and international brands, including Doers Company (Reflect Festival, Doers Summit, Elevate Summit), Beonix music festival, Open Sports, ETKO events, KOKOMIX, XM, ICan School and others.