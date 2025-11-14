Three of the five Greek Cypriots arrested in July in the north returned home to their families on Thursday evening.

The five Greek Cypriots were initially arrested on July 19 near Trikomo, with three having been released after being found not guilty of the crimes of which they stood accused at a military court in northern Nicosia.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the three Greek Cypriots travelled to Trikomo on Thursday afternoon to receive their identity cards and personal items, which were being kept at the police station there.

One of the three then crossed into the south through a nearby crossing point, while the others went to Nicosia to cross over.

The other two Greek Cypriots – a couple – remain in the north, where they are standing trial for alleged privacy violations.

At the military court, one of the five had been charged with illegally entering the north when the five crossed into the north via the Strovilia crossing point, near Famagusta, on July 19, while the other four stood accused of aiding and abetting the illegal entry.

The two still in the north remain on bail. They had initially been held in custody, but two separate rulings made by the north’s supreme court eventually saw them released on bail in September.