Greece’s foreign ministry on Saturday promised to “never accept” northern Cyprus’ unilateral declaration of independence, on its 42nd anniversary.

“Today marks 42 years since the illegal, invalid … [and] unilateral proclamation of the pseudo-state, in complete violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations charter and international law,” it said.

It added that it will “never accept the fait accompli of Turkish invasion and occupation”, and that it as such “calls on all states to align themselves with international law, to resist any form of revisionism, and to fully respect the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus”.

“In solidarity with the Republic of Cyprus, we remain committed to the goal of finding a comprehensive, mutually acceptable solution, on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, with political equality, with one international personality, one sovereignty, and one citizenship,” it said.

Additionally, it said that “recent diplomatic mobility” on the Cyprus problem, including the appointment of UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin and the enlarged meetings, are “important steps towards creating the conditions which will lead to the restart of talks”.

Two enlarged meetings on the Cyprus problem, involving the island’s two sides, its three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, and the UN have taken place this year, with the next expected to take place in January.

It had initially been pencilled in to take place this month, but Tufan Erhurman, elected as Turkish Cypriot leader last month, requested that it be delayed so as to give him the opportunity to build closer relations with the Turkish government before talks on the Cyprus problem begin in earnest.