President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday that “a lot will become clear,” particularly regarding the future of efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue, following his upcoming meeting with the new Turkish Cypriot leader, Tufan Erhurman. He added that the United Nations will provide details on the meeting on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after attending a memorial service for fallen and deceased personnel of the Cypriot National Guard in Nicosia, the president was asked to comment on remarks made by the Turkish Cypriot leader about the Cyprus issue during his recent visit to Turkey.

“I have listened very carefully to the statements of the new Turkish Cypriot leader, as well as those of the Turkish President during their recent meeting in Turkey. You understand that the Cyprus issue is a national matter. It is a very serious issue, the most important for our homeland, and certainly our major effort to end the occupation and achieve reunification cannot be exhausted or defined through public statements,” Christodoulides said.

He added that the UN will issue an announcement on Monday regarding his first meeting with Erhurman. “This first meeting is particularly significant because, within the framework of the discussion, I believe many issues will become clear, especially regarding how we proceed, with the single objective of resuming negotiations from where they were interrupted in the summer of 2017, aiming for a resolution of the Cyprus issue based on the agreed framework,” he said.

Christodoulides said that, as a mark of the seriousness and responsibility with which the Republic approaches this crucial national issue, he would not publicly comment on what has been said so far. “There are many statements that could be commented on, but I focus on the substance, the meeting itself, and I believe it will clarify a lot,” he added.

When asked about Erhurman’s reference to preconditions for returning to negotiations, the president responded: “I have answers to all matters. But, again, as a sign of the seriousness with which we approach the issue, I will not conduct public negotiations.” He added that if the Turkish Cypriot leader and Turkey genuinely seek a resolution based on the agreed framework, “progress will be made. If they have other objectives, developments will certainly not be positive. But we must prioritize our homeland under occupation, and we must act with seriousness in our daily efforts, and that is what we are doing.”

Christodoulides reiterated that the Cyprus issue cannot be resolved through public negotiations. “Responding today to Mr. Erdogan or the Turkish Cypriot leader will not lead to continuity. The UN will announce the details of the first meeting tomorrow, and that is when many issues will be clarified,” he said.