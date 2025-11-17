Spain manager Luis de la Fuente is keeping his feet on the ground despite the scintillating form that has made his team favourites for the 2026 World Cup and established a new national record for consecutive games without defeat.

The world’s top-ranked team extended their unbeaten streak to 30 matches with Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Georgia, surpassing the 29-game record previously held by Vicente del Bosque’s golden generation between 2010 and 2013.

Spain’s run includes a perfect European Championship campaignwhere they won all seven games to claim a record fourth title in Germany last year.

Spain have also dominated their World Cup qualifying group, winning all five matches while scoring 19 goals and maintaining clean sheets throughout.

Their maximum 15 points from Group E games means they have virtually secured automatic qualification for the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States next summer, with second-placed Turkey needing to beat them 7-0 on Tuesday to claim the group.

Speaking to reporters on Monday ahead of that game in Seville, De la Fuente acknowledged the pressure that comes with being the bookies’ tournament favourites but urged perspective.

“It’s a case of being among the favourites. Success is having chances to fight to win. There’s a very fine line between winning and losing,” De la Fuente said. “There’s no such thing as a clear favourite in a World Cup. Previously, football focused on other teams, but now Spain is among the favourites.”

The manager attributed Spain’s success to systematic excellence across the national football structure. “The secret is excellent work in football in general. In the top clubs and in the federation, there is a specific idea and model of play. Training, investment and belief in an idea,” he explained.

Despite Spain’s commanding position, De la Fuente insisted there would be no squad rotation against Turkey.

“We approach this match with a great sense of responsibility. For prestige. To showcase what we have achieved. We want to remain number one in the world,” he said. “There will be no gifts. Here, people have to earn their place. Everyone wants to play, and everyone has earned it and deserves it.”