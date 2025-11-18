The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) has launched a new youth-focused initiative aimed at tackling environmental risks.

According to an announcement released on Tuesday, the bank recently held its first event on preventing and responding to floods, as part of a wider push to involve young people in major social and environmental issues.

The workshop, organised under SupportCY in collaboration with the University of Cyprus’ Kios Center of Excellence (KIOS CoE), the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth and the Cyprus fire service, brought together 50 final-year students from five high schools at the bank’s head offices.

They took part in an experiential simulation exercise on extreme weather events, working in groups to draft flood-prevention proposals, communication ideas and practical measures for schools and local communities.

According to the BoC, the new institution “Young People Ask and Provide Solutions” builds on its existing debate programme “Young People Ask”, and is designed to strengthen climate resilience while fostering personal responsibility for environmental protection.

The bank’s Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility said “Today’s event demonstrated that the new generation has the will, enthusiasm and creativity to offer solutions to real challenges and contribute to the formation of a more resilient society.”

She added that the bank will continue giving young people a voice and that she hopes their proposals “will be heard and, why not, implemented by the authorities.”

SupportCY’s Head of Operations, Marios Stavrou, noted that the climate crisis creates multiple risks that young people must grasp early.

He said that “a major flood does not come and disappear suddenly,” adding that hundreds of people across services need to work together to manage the consequences, something the students simulated by “stepping into the shoes” of those decision-makers.

Meanwhile, Assistant Professor Mattheos Panteli of the KIOS CoE thanked the bank for the initiative and assured the centre’s support for future events.

“Through such interactive events,” he said, “young people have the opportunity to be informed about the possibilities offered by cutting-edge technology to address climate change.”

The students’ proposals were reviewed by officials attending on behalf of the ministers of interior and education, while the Cyprus fire service also supported the programme, offering expertise during the exercises.