Loan and real estate management company doValue Cyprus on Turesday announced that it has “strengthened its position in the domestic non-performing loan servicing market after taking on a new portfolio from Astrobank Public Company Limited”.

The company confirmed that it has assumed management of Astrobank’s remaining portfolio following the bank’s sale of operations to Alpha Bank Cyprus Limited and the process of surrendering its banking licence.

The agreement between the two sides was finalised on November 3, 2025. Management of the portfolio has already begun under doValue Cyprus Ltd.

With this mandate, doValue Cyprus said that it has “expanded its footprint as a leading provider of non-performing loan servicing on the island, in line with the doValue Group’s broader growth strategy”.

The chief executive officer of doValue Cyprus, Varnavas Kourounas, expressed satisfaction with the addition of the new portfolio and highlighted that it “represents further recognition of the group’s expertise and reliability in the Cypriot market”.

“We remain committed to providing specialised non-performing loan management services, focusing on delivering sustainable solutions and contributing to the development of our country’s wider financial system,” he said.

It should also be mentioned that doValue Cyprus operates as part of the international doValue Group, the largest independent loan and real estate management group in Southern Europe.

The company is headquartered in Italy and has approximately €136 billion in assets under management.

Moreover, the group holds a dominant position in Italy, Greece, Spain, Portugal and Cyprus.

In Cyprus, it is the largest independent loan servicer and also operates the island’s largest real estate platform, Altamira Real Estate, which manages the group’s property portfolios and maintains the most extensive sales network in the country.