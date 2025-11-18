Four-time World Cup champion Germany finally secured their place in the 2026 edition with a 6-0 rout over Slovakia on Monday.

It will be Germany’s 21st appearance in the World Cup, with the only two editions the country has missed being the inaugural 1930 World Cup it didn’t enter and the 1950 tournament it was not allowed to enter.

European rival the Netherlands also qualified on Monday with a 4-0 win over Lithuania to complete an unbeaten run through group play.

The road was more dramatic for Germany, which opened their Group A play with a loss to Slovakia. They recovered from only their third loss ever in World Cup qualifying to reel off five consecutive victories. Germany only needed a draw on Monday to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup, but put the game out of reach with four goals in the first half.

Germany’s most recent World Cup title came in 2014, but have failed to advance out of the group stage in the past two editions. The Netherlands are still seeking the country’s first World Cup trophy, having finished runner-up three times.