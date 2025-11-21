Two unique concerts are coming up to fill Paphos’ nightlife with blissful sounds. First up at Technopolis 20 is the Triptycho Ensemble which returns to the venue on Saturday. Titled Cyprian Sounds, the evening’s repertoire will feature world premieres that were written for the Triptycho Ensemble by Evis Sammoutis, Tasos Stylianou, Michalis Andronikou, Christina Athinodorou, Alexandros Darna and George Christofi.

The Triptycho Ensemble was formed in 2019 by three professional musicians – Greek Cypriot Vasilios Avraam (guitar), Turkish Cypriot Sinem Sadrazam (viola) and Virginie Bove (flute) from France. This combination is unique in Cyprus and aims to present to the Cypriot public a repertoire never played before. Their repertoire contains original written works for flute-viola-guitar and transcriptions which are very special and rare.

A few days later, another trio will take the floor. On Monday, Technopolis 20 will welcome the Agogo Trio, comprised of drummer Enyalios Papadopoulos, guitarist Andreas Yerolatsitis, and pianist Christos Yerolatsitis.

Blending the raw drive of funk, the second-line pulse of New Orleans, and the expressive reach of post-bop, the trio is set to offer audiences a vivid listening experience, kickstarting the week with upbeat tunes.

Through improvisation and close-knit interplay, the Agogo Trio transforms originals and reimagined tunes into a sound world rich in groove, intensity and emotion.

Cyprian Sounds by the Triptycho Ensemble

Concert by Vasilios Avraam, Sinem Sadrazam and Virginie Bove. November 22. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €10. www.technopolis20.com. Tel: 7777-2420

Agogo Trio

New Orleans pulse and post-bop tunes by Enyalios Papadopoulos, Andreas Yerolatsitis, and Christos Yerolatsitis. November 24. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. www.technopolis20.com. Tel: 7777-2420