A total of 407 volunteering activities are set to take place across Cyprus, Cyprus Volunteerism Coordinative Council (PVCC) president Elias Demetriou said on Tuesday.

Under the auspices of First Lady Philippa Karsera, PVCC announced that organisers expect to assist around 14,000 people before and after volunteer week, which runs from December 1 to 8.

Demetriou thanked President Nikos Christodoulides for responding positively to the PVCC’s request to designate Cyprus as a national contact point for the international year of volunteers.

He highlighted the work of the PVCC in promoting volunteering and supporting NGOs, underlining the council’s role in responding to the needs of society, including assistance in areas affected by wildfires in the Limassol district.

According to the PVCC’s 2025 volunteer week action programme, 407 planned activities are organised by a variety of groups, including NGOs, educational institutions, government services, and private companies.

More than 21,000 volunteers are expected to participate, contributing over 4,168 hours of volunteer work.

Overall, over 14,274 people are anticipated to benefit from the activities.

Demetriou also read the PVCC’s message for international volunteer day on December 5, emphasising the importance of collaboration between the state, volunteers and all sectors of society.