December at Rialto Theatre

For the last month of the year, Rialto Theatre has prepared a packed calendar of music and theatre performances sprinkled, of course, with some Christmas productions for all ages. Here’s what to look forward to at the Limassol theatre.

Kicking off December’s agenda is the 12th Cyprus Jazz & World Music Showcase from Friday to Sunday. Across three days, this edition will present a dynamic overview of contemporary Cypriot music creativity. The programme features the Alexis Kasinos Quintet, Andreas Krambias Quintet, Erika Soteri Collective, Island Seeds, Marios Charalampous Quartet, Marios Takoushis Trio, Moca The Band, Nābu Pēra, Soulful Groove Collective, The Nonets featuring Eleonora Roussou and Vasilis Philippou Folies. The parallel programme also features: Kanapes, Panic Screen, Sonic Punishment and Tatadana.

On December 9, Satiriko Theatre presents An Iliad, the Obie Award-winning play by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare. Directed and translated by Andreas Araouzos, the play arrives for just one night in Greek, starring the acclaimed actress Despina Bebedeli in her final performances.

On the following evening, artists Dimitris Basis and Panagiotis Margaris unite for the first time to perform a repertoire of timeless works by renowned Greek composers, blending voice and guitar in a rare, captivating musical encounter.

Then, it is time for festive performances. The Marios Tokas Limassol Music School, in collaboration with the Rialto Theatre, presents its annual Christmas concert, featuring festive performances by ensembles and students from high school. The Christmas concert will take place on December 11.

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will also present a festive concert on December 12, offering families and audiences of all ages a fairytale soundscape. Titled Suzy’s Christmas Journey: A World of Carols, the performance brings to life the tale of Suzy the fox who lives in Athalassa Park.

She loves collecting the sounds of nature: the chirping of birds, the rustling of leaves, the sound of rain. But above all, she loves music, especially Christmas songs. She will set off on a magical journey around the world, discovering festive traditions, songs, and colours from different cultures, together with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, and the ΣymphoΠedia Children’s choir.

The calendar continues with Zer-brech-lich, a choreographic piece by Alessandro Schiattarella and Ensemble exploring fragility and diversity through music, dance and theatre. Part of the Beyond DisDance Festival, the performance will unfold on December 13 when three disabled performers will use dance, sound, text and objects to transform their identities and embrace vulnerability.

Next is the children’s opera The Princess and the Pea on December 14. Presented by Epilogi Cultural Movement, the performance is based on Hans Christian Andersen’s beloved fairy tale with live music, tenors, sopranos, choirs and narration.

Switching up genres on December 16 is the Christmas Zambomba Flamenca performances which brings Spain’s’ flamenco spirit to life. On stage, Philippa Stylianoudi, Jose Louis Hernandez, Emilio Alfredo Silva, the dance ensemble Compania Flamenca La Chispa, and Epilogi Choir will present a unique flamenco Christmas show.

Then, it will be time for André Rieu’s annual Christmas Concert on December 19. Broadcast live on December 19, this event will spread the Christmas magic with joyful carols and beautiful waltzes by the Johann Strauss Orchestra. Also performing in the Merry Christmas concert under the conduction of André Rieu is Emma Kok and over 400 brass players.

Then all 16 members of the Cyprus Collective Big Band will then present the Have Yourself a Very Big Band Christmas concert on the following evening. Founded by Nicholas Georgiou, the big band will play Duke Ellington’s jazz interpretations of The Nutcracker Suite by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, along with other Christmas classics.

Rialto Theatre closes off the calendar year a few days before Christmas with its last event for 2025 an evening dedicated to the book presentation of Performance Works of Lia Haraki. The event marks the completion of a three-year creative process with an exceptional team of collaborators. The publication encapsulates over two decades of artistic research, performance-based experimentation, and meaningful engagement with the community.

December at Rialto Theatre

Music, dance, and Christmas concerts. Throughout December. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. www.rialto.com.cy. Tel: 7777-7745