As part of the FAKELESS exhibition, the Goethe-Institut Cyprus presents the documentary film Behind the Headlines (2021), directed by Daniel Sager. The screening will take place on Thursday at 7pm at the Goethe-Institut in Nicosia and will be followed by a discussion with experts Loukia Taxitari (Fact Check Cyprus) and Christophoros Christophorou.

Behind the Headlines offers a behind-the-scenes look at investigative journalism and the challenges of uncovering the truth. For the documentary, Germany’s largest daily newspaper opens its doors for the first time to its world-renowned investigative department, offering an intimate glimpse into work processes that usually take place under strict secrecy. The film is an important contribution to the discussion about credibility and the role of the media in democratic societies.

As a special highlight, Taxitari will be present to share insights into her work and answer questions about fact-checking and combating fake news. Furthermore, Christophorou, a leading expert in European media law, regulation, policies and an established political and elections analyst, will take part in the expert discussion. The event also marks the closing of the exhibition FAKELESS, which aims to help improve the mindful use of news and media among people across generations.

Award-winning documentary screening on investigative journalism. Discussions with Loukia Taxitari (Fact Check Cyprus) and Christophoros Christophorou. December 4. Goethe-Institut Zypern, Nicosia. 7pm. Film in German with English subtitles. Discussion in English. Free. Tel: 22-674606. www.goethe.de/cyprus, https://fakeless.org