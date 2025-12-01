The island’s musicians and bands are coming together at the Rialto Theatre across three evenings as the 12th Cyprus Jazz & World Music Showcase lifts the curtain. On December 5-7, around 15 musical ensembles will offer a glimpse into the contemporary Cypriot music scene. Apart from the performances, the programme includes workshops, jam sessions and after parties.

It all begins on December 5 at 7pm when Nābu Pēra takes the stage, followed by the Alexis Kasinos Quintet, Andreas Krambias Quintet and Moca The Band. Over at the Art Studio, a live performance by Kanapes will follow before a jam session breaks out.

Saturday night’s programme begins with a morning parallel activity. Musician Lefteris Moumtzis will host a workshop titled The Sustaining Artist: Building a Resilient Career in the Cypriot Landscape, running from 11am to 1pm.

The live music programme continues at 7pm with the Marios Takoushis Trio, the Marios Charalampous Quartet and the Erika Soteri Collective. The evening concludes at the Art Studio again with performances by Sonic Punishment and Tatadana. An open jam session will wrap up the night.

On the Showcase’s final evening, The Nonets featuring Eleonora Roussou will open the performances. Intercommunal band Island Seeds will follow, then the Vassilis Philippou Nest and the Soulful Groove Collective. The edition will end with Panic Screen at Art Studio and a final, celebratory jam session.

12th Cyprus Jazz & World Music Showcase 2025

3 days of live performances, jam sessions and workshops by the island’s music scene. December 5-7. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 7pm. www.rialto.com.cy