It’s that time of year again! Festive markets, craft workshops, Christmas carols and live shows are about to take over the events agenda. There are at least 20 festive markets and festivals this year, here’s what you shouldn’t miss

Traditional Christmas Market: December 5-7

The Larnaca region’s oldest and biggest Christmas market returns on the first weekend of December, just off Dhekelia Road. Featuring some 200 stalls with gifts, decorations and festive treats, it has a large variety of items to browse. Drink choices include mulled wine with spices, spiced apple cider and a new beverage – the Holy Aperoli. Children will find Santa and his elves while a tuneful note is added to the event through a live link with Mix FM radio. The market has a €2.50 entrance fee for adults, children under 12 years old enter for free.

www.traditionalchristmasmarket.com

Kathikas Village Christmas Festival: December 6

In Paphos, Kathikas village hosts its own Christmas one-day festival on December 6, from 3pm to 8pm. Kathikas Square Gin Bar will fill the afternoon with live music entertainment, market stalls by local artisans, festive food and drink options.

www.visitpafos.org.cy

Christmas Market Technopolis 20: December 6

Artists, makers, designers and local organisations will present handcrafted creations at this festive Paphos market at the beautiful space of Technopolis 20. Vendors will sell handmade creations from jewellery, Christmas ornaments, ceramics, scarves, creations for children, candles, traditional delicacies, handmade natural wellness products to greetings cards. The aromas of mulled wine, coffee and homemade cakes will fill the garden while at 3.30pm, the Paphos Flute Choir will play Christmas melodies.

Facebook event: 11th Christmas Market Technopolis 20

Old Strovolos Christmas Alley: December 6-7

A haven of artists studios will come to life this December as the first Old Strovolos Christmas Alley arrives, organised by local residents and businesses. Reviving the old neighbourhood, the two-day festival will extend into the streets and the spaces of the participating studios, shops and businesses, offering handmade items and interactive experiences. The programme includes guided tours of the historic core, workshops for children, pottery wheel demonstrations, live music, Christmas choirs, street food and of course, artists selling their creations.

Facebook event: Old Strovolos Christmas Alley

RE-Merry Christmas – The Other Market: December 6-7

With a sustainability and no-waste focus, the RE-Merry Christmas market returns to Poseidonia Beach Hotel in Limassol. Participating artists are carefully selected as the market is serious about promoting ethical, environmentally-friendly products, edible local produce and handmade crafts so shoppers can indulge with a clear and green conscience. Apart from crafts and gift items, the market also holds presentations and interventions by green initiative professionals to educate the public about sustainability during the most consumerist time of the year.

Facebook event: RE-Merry Christmas -The Other Market-Edition 3

German Xmas fayre

German Christmas Fayre: December 7

Nicosia will welcome the German Christmas spirit for one day as the long-awaited traditional market by the Cypriot-German Cultural Association takes place on the second Sunday of Advent at Eleftheria Square. A wide variety of handcrafted products and Christmas decorations will be sold by independent artisans while live performances of traditional and jazzy Christmas tunes will sound. And if hungry, grab a German bite – sausages, Eisbein, Leberkäse or Gulasch, burgers and vegetarian options. German beer and Glühwein will, of course, be available as well. As for children, they’ll be able to make their own festive decorations and take a photo with Santa.

Facebook event: German Christmas Fayre

Larnaca Xmas market

Larnaca Christmas Market: December 12-14, 19-21, 26-28

Three weekends will bring festive cheer to Larnaca’s Zouhouri Square, right in the heart of the city. Apart from the Christmas market with diverse artists showcasing their creations, the event will include street food vendors serving savoury and sweet delights. Meanwhile, drinks bars will serve mulled wine, hot chocolate, cocktails, beers and more. On the entertainment front, DJs and live music performances will add to the programme along with dance shows and face painting for young visitors.

www.facebook.com/LarnacaFestival

Christmas Fair Pyrgos: December 13

Ι Αvli tou Meze in Pyrgos will host a charity fair on December 13 with a raffle and fundraising activities to help the Malcolm Cat Protection Society. A variety of stalls will present Christmas gifts and freshly-baked breads and cakes, while the Achord Community Choir will sing Christmas Carols at 1pm. A bouncy castle and play area will be set up for children, while the market also welcomes dogs on a leash and encourages visitors to bring cat biscuits to donate to the charity.

Facebook event:Christmas Fair – Pyrgos Ι Αvli tou Meze

Claytopia: December 13

Technically, this is a ceramic festival, but it does have a market featuring 35 ceramic artists from all over Cyprus, so if you are an admirer of clay, it is one not to be missed. This is the festival’s second edition, organised by ceramic studio Tochka, returning to the Multispace Municipal Centre of downtown Nicosia for one day. Apart from the market, there will be master shows from experienced craftspeople, clay documentaries, free activities for children and of course, hot wine, food and DJ sets.

Facebook event: Claytopia Ceramic Festival

Christmas Festival at CyHerbia Botanical Park: December 13-14

The festive markets will reach every corner of the island. In Avgorou village, CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth hosts its annual Christmas Festival on December’s second weekend, where you’ll find a marketplace with handmade gifts, festive treats and seasonal goodies from local artisans. This festival will also feature several playful activities for old and young. Get ready for a Christmas Maze Challenge with the Grinch, storytelling with Mrs Claus, magic shows, mime shows, Letters to Santa, craft workshops and photo corners.

www.cyherbia.com/our-events/annual-events/christmas-festival

Limassol Christmas show: December 13-14, 20-21

This event promises to be the ultimate pre-Christmas destination for all ages, and it is divided into two parts. The Magic of Christmas will be a Christmas gift and ornament exhibition by professionals in the field, where you can buy all sorts of Christmas accessories, gifts and items. The Limassol Christmas Show will be a children-focused event with Santa photoshoots, choir performances, jugglers, face-painting, workshops and live performances.

www.instagram.com/limassolchristmasshow

Solea Valley Christmas Market: December 14

The Mills in Linou (Nicosia district) will host the Solea Valley Christmas market, bringing a festive edition to their pop-up markets. Its market will feature second-hand, seasonal, local and handmade items by local vendors who will also offer workshops on the day. To keep foodies satisfied, food stalls will also offer sweet and savoury treats.

Facebook event: Solea Valley Christmas Market

Cyberness Christmas Market: December 20-21

Limassol’s Kolla Factory will host one more epic Cyberness market extravaganza before it takes a January break. On the weekend before Christmas, more than 150 makers and designers will set up stalls displaying the fruits of their labour, while DJs, bands, performers, an ice rink and fire zones keep visitors in the cosy winter spirit. A tree lighting ceremony will also take place to boost the Christmas spirit. Pet-friendly and with free entrance, the market will run from 2pm to midnight on both days.

www.facebook.com/kolla.CY

Limassol Old City Xmas Fest: December 20-21, 28-29

Across two weekends, Agora Anexartisias in Limassol will host a variety of activities. Its festive market will take centre stage, welcoming local artists and vendors while its four-day programme hosts crafts workshops, cookie decorations, a melomakarona workshop for adults, a Christmas rave party for children and choir performances. On its final day, just before the year ends, the event will host a big street party with DJ Alejjos to bid farewell to 2025 on the dancefloor.

www.facebook.com/limassolxmasoldcityfest

The Official Nicosia Christmas Market: Until January 4

For six whole weeks, the heart of Nicosia will fill with festive magic as a massive market takes over Eleftheria Square. Organised by Handmade in Cyprus in collaboration with the Nicosia municipality, old Nicosia will transform into a Christmas village connecting the square to the Paramythoupoli fair at the D’Avilla Moat. At the market, a curated selection of local, handmade art will fill the stalls – around 40 different artists each day – offering unique gifts and creations. Throughout the weeks, craft workshops for all ages will take place alongside live performances, street food and drinks stalls in the biggest open-air market Nicosia has ever seen.

Facebook event: The Official Nicosia Christmas Market

Cyprus Christmas Villages: Until January 6

Finally, the Christmas Villages initiative organized by the deputy ministry of tourism is back this year, dressing eight rural villages in the festive spirit. Until Epiphany Day, Agros, Deryneia, Fikardou, Kakopetria, Kalopanayiotis, Kyperounta, Lefkara and Statos-Ayios Fotios villages will spread the Christmas spirit through live performances, handicraft workshops and arts and crafts markets set up in village squares selling local handmade crafts, local products, mulled wine and street food.

www.visitcyprus.com/christmas-villages