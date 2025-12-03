Two draws in three Premier League games have stalled Arsenal’s progress and although they still have a five-point lead at the top, Mikel Arteta has called on his team and their fans to bring energy “like animals” when they play Brentford on Wednesday.

Arsenal, who finished second in the last three seasons, are bidding for their first league title since 2004.

“It’s an opportunity tomorrow at 7.30pm – everybody, 7.30pm – to be at the Emirates, bouncing and putting energy to win the game,” Arteta told reporters on Tuesday.

“7.30pm. Like animals, everybody at the Emirates, to go again and beat Brentford. That’s the opportunity. Vital. Massive.”

“Our motivation comes from preparation, try to be better from the opposition. And in the league with what we’re doing, we don’t need any more motivation than that,” Arteta said.

Arsenal centre back William Saliba is doubtful along with winger Leandro Trossard after they both missed Sunday’s 1-1 draw at ten-man Chelsea due to injuries.

Defender Gabriel and forward Kai Havertz are still weeks away from returning.

“Players not training in certain positions having to play there… this season has been the worst in some areas, especially in the frontline and now what’s happening with the backline,” Arteta said.

“We learn and we were able to put together a squad (that) is much more reliable and have more options. We learned from the past as well that we have to use players in different positions if we want to compete at this well.”