Double defending champions South Africa were pooled with Italy, Georgia and Romania in the draw for the 2027 Rugby World Cup on Wednesday, while hosts Australia will play New Zealand, Chile and debutants Hong Kong in the opening round of the tournament.

The format for the first 24-team World Cup, which will take place in seven cities around Australia from October 1 to November 13, 2027, features six pools of four teams and a new round of 16.

It is the first time Australia have faced three-times champions New Zealand in the pool stage, but Ireland will face familiar foes in Scotland in Pool D, which also features Uruguay and Portugal.

In-form England, who won the World Cup last time it was held in Australia in 2003, were drawn in Pool F along with Wales, Tonga and Zimbabwe.

France will take on Japan, the United States and Samoa in Pool E, while Argentina will face Fiji, Spain and Canada in Pool C.