FIFA said it will reveal the updated match schedule for the 2026 World Cup in a live global broadcast from Washington on Saturday, nearly 24 hours after the final draw determines the tournament’s unprecedented 12 groups of four.

The show, set for 12:00 p.m. EST (1700 GMT), will confirm venues and kick-off times for all 104 matches of the expanded 48-team tournament to be staged across the U.S., Canada and Mexico next June and July, the governing body said in a statement on Monday.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will lead the presentation alongside former players, with representatives from the 42 teams already qualified — and those still in contention — expected to be in attendance.

Iran, however, said it will boycott Friday’s draw. FIFA did not respond to requests from comment form Reuters.

FIFA said the post-draw match allocation process aims to create optimal conditions for players and supporters and, where possible, allow viewing across multiple time zones.

The final version of the schedule will be confirmed in March once the remaining six qualification spots have been filled through FIFA and European playoffs.

The 2026 World Cup — the first to feature 48 teams and 104 matches — will be hosted by 16 cities across three countries, with almost two million tickets already sold for the tournament.