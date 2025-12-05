Low barometric Byron arrives on Friday afternoon, bringing local showers and isolated thunderstorms, as well as sleet or snow in the mountains.

At times, fine dust will be present in the atmosphere.

Friday starts off overcast with isolated showers.

Winds will be a northeast to southeast moderate to fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort, and locally a fresh to strong breeze of 5 to 6 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will reach 23C inland and along the coast, and 12C in the highest mountains.

Friday night will be cloudy with local showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly to the west, southwest and north.

Winds will be a northeast to southeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 10C inland, 14C along the coast and 6C in the highest mountains.

Skies remain cloudy on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with local showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sleet or snow can be expected in the mountains, especially overnight.

Temperatures on Saturday will drop and remain close to the seasonal average.