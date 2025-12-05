Emmanuela Lambrianidou resigned as director general of the defence ministry on Thursday, citing personal reasons only a few days after her appointment.

Lambrianidou, who served in the public sector for four decades, had been director general of the culture deputy ministry since 2023.

On December 2 the cabinet reassigned her to the defence ministry, while appointing George Papageorgiou as her successor.

Three days later she informed Defence Minister Vassilis Palmas that she would not be taking up the new post and had instead opted for early retirement.

Speaking to local media, Lambrianidou reiterated that her decision was made for personal reasons, adding that after 40 years of service she wished to “make room for the younger ones”.