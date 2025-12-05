Last month, we saw storm systems, weather warnings, hail forecasts and at least one (albeit smallish) tornado. This month? Well, it only takes one rogue low-pressure system to remind us how quickly the island can shuffle its meteorological deck. And, historically, the last month of the year has brought us several meteorological shocks…

Epic weather

Back in December 2018, the Penelope system wove a dramatic succession of nearly 10 storms across our skies! Thunderstorms, large hail, high winds, torn branches, flooded streets – and several dramatic lightning displays over the coast. Our Cyprus Mail archives from the time read like a Nordic epic!

For rain, the legendary period was the 1968–69 winter – still one of the wettest years Cyprus has ever recorded. Several districts recorded more than double their usual monthly rainfall, with flooding, road washouts and widespread agricultural damage becoming the norm.

While December 1992 was a strikingly cold month island-wide (Troodos recorded deep frosts and minimums of around –9°C), the snowiest was actually December 2001. Dubbed “Cyprus’ Big Freeze”, the winter saw frequent snowfall, and for several days snow reached mid-altitude villages around 600–700 metres: a true Christmas-card winter!

This weekend

Across the island, the first weekend of December looks to be a little calmer than past records might suggest.

In Nicosia, both Friday and Saturday come with the promise of an afternoon shower, before Sunday brightens into a mostly sunny 20°C. Limassol follows a similar rhythm, with light showers on Friday and Saturday, then a touch of p.m. rain on Sunday as temperatures gently step down from the mid-20s.

Larnaca gets a slightly brighter start, partly sunny on Friday and merely “rather cloudy” on Saturday, but showers drift in by Sunday as winds freshen from the north. In Paphos, passing showers on Friday give way to a mostly cloudy Saturday and then a wetter Sunday, with repeated spells of rain keeping things cool. And along the eastern coast, the Ayia Napa region begins with a morning shower, stays mostly cloudy on Saturday, and sees a couple of brisk showers on Sunday.

Up in Troodos, the mountains stay partly sunny and chilly, hovering in the mid-single digits overnight and barely brushing the mid-teens by day. December in the highlands is settling in exactly as you’d expect.

Up next…

But past Sunday, things are changing – rapidly!

From Monday, clouds will thicken island-wide. And from Tuesday on, we’re looking at full-on winter rain: downpours in Paphos, steady showers in Nicosia, heavier pulses sweeping through Larnaca and Ayia Napa and intense rainfall along parts of the Limassol coast.

It may not be the epic stuff of previous Decembers, but winter is definitely coming!