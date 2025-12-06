Storm Byron is set to bring with it rain and storms on Saturday afternoon, with it possible that hailstones will also fall in various parts of the island. As such, a yellow weather warning has been issued and will be in effect between midday and 6.30pm.

Temperatures will rise to 20 degrees Celsius inland, 21 degrees Celsius on the coast, and 11 degrees in the mountains.

Overnight, more rain and storms are expected in the mountains and on the coasts, while temperatures will drop to 10 degrees Celsius inland, 12 degrees Celsius on the south and east coasts, 14 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and four degrees Celsius in the mountains.

On Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, the skies are expected to be mostly cloudy, with localised rain and isolated storms expected.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Tuesday.