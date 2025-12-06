European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Saturday that the United States remains Europe’s biggest ally, after the Trump administration said in a major strategy document that Europe faces “civilisational erasure” and may one day lose its status as a reliable ally.

The new US national security strategy, posted on the White House website overnight Thursday-to-Friday, denounced the European Union as anti-democratic and Europe as lacking in self-confidence, and said the goal of the US should be “to help Europe correct its current trajectory”.

“There’s a lot of criticism, but I think some of it is also true, if you look at Europe, it has been underestimating its own power towards Russia,” Kallas said on a panel at the Doha Forum in Qatar.

“We should be more self-confident,” she said, adding that the “US is still our biggest ally”.

“I think we haven’t always seen eye to eye on different topics, but I think the overall principle is still there. We are the biggest allies and we should stick together,” Kallas said.