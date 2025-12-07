A 36-year-old man has been arrested pursuant to an international arrest warrant at the Ledra Street crossing point, and stands accused of attempted murder, among other allegations, the police said on Sunday.

The man was arrested while attempting to cross into the Republic from the north at around 7pm on Saturday, with the police saying that the warrant was put out in “a third country”.

According to the police, the allegations relate to “conspiracy, attempted murder, illegal possession, transportation, and use of a firearm, and illegal possession and use of explosive”.

Those offences, the police said, are said to have been committed on April 23 this year.

The man is expected to appear in court on Sunday, with the police’s investigation into the matter ongoing.