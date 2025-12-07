Storm Byron will continue to batter Cyprus with thunder, lightning, wind, and rain on Sunday, with hailstones also expected in some parts of the island.

Temperatures will reach a high of 19 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and eight degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain cloudy, with storms forecast for coastal areas. Temperatures will drop to nine degrees Celsius inland, 12 degrees Celsius on the coast, and four degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Monday morning may have a frosty start in mountainous areas, while cloudy weather, rain, and storms are expected to continue through the first half of the week.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable until Wednesday at the earliest.