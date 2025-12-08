Rain and storms are set to continue on Monday as Cyprus continues to feel the effects of Storm Byron, with hailstones once again possible.

Temperatures will rise to a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius inland, 19 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and eight degrees in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain overcast, with rain and storms once again possible, particularly in coastal areas, while sleet and snow may fall in the Troodos mountains.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 10 degrees Celsius inland, 13 degrees Celsius on the coast, and four degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Tuesday morning is expected to begin with light fog and mist inland, while frost may form in mountainous areas.

Cloud cover, rain, and storms are expected to continue through Thursday, with temperatures expected to rise slightly on Wednesday.