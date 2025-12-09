On Tuesday, barometric low BYRON will continue to affect the island’s weather. It will be cloudy with occasional rain and isolated storms, which could lead to hail.

Temperatures will reach up to 17 degrees Celsius inland, around 20 degrees on the coast and 8 degrees in the higher mountains.

Moderate to strong winds will blow mainly northeasterly and temporarily locally variable, at 4 to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough to rough.

During the night, it will be mainly cloudy, while local rain showers and isolated storms with hail are expected.

Temperatures will drop to 12 degrees Celsius inland, around 14 degrees on the coast and to 4 degrees in the higher mountains, where frost may form locally.

Mild to strong winds will blow mainly north to northeast and locally variable, weak to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort, and temporarily increase to moderate to strong winds at 4 to 5 Beaufort. The sea will generally be slightly rough to rough.

On Wednesday, it will be mainly cloudy with occasional local rain and isolated thunderstorms. Thursday, the weather will be overcast with intermittent local rainfall, and the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm, though this is not to be excluded. From late afternoon, the weather will improve considerably. On Friday, it will be partly cloudy.

The temperature is not expected to change significantly over the next three days