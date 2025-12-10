A major hedge-planting initiative took place in the Mazotos area of Larnaca last Friday as part of the LIFE-AgrOassis project, the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp) announced on Wednesday.

LIFE-AgrOassis, co-funded by the EU, supports agricultural regions in Cyprus, Crete and Thessaly that face desertification risks due to climate change and unsustainable land use.

In Mazotos, volunteers planted 326 olive trees along a one-kilometre stretch. This marks the third year of hedge-planting under the programme, which has so far drawn more than 900 volunteers from private companies and public organisations.

By the end of the second year, the length of planted hedgerows exceeded 22 kilometres. The project focuses on key interventions aimed at strengthening the agricultural sector and improving the resilience of rural landscapes.

The Mazotos effort brought together a wide network of partners, including the agriculture ministry, UN officials, universities in Cyprus and Greece, and private companies.