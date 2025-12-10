The Limassol district court on Wednesday detained a 27-year-old and an 18-year-old for eight days, who were arrested in connection with almost 12 kgs of narcotics.

The police drugs squad (Ykan), following an anonymous tip off, tracked the suspected package to a courier company.

It contained over 2kgs of cocaine and approximately 9.5kgs of cannabis.

Ykan officers apprehended the 27-year-old who attempted to collect the package, as well as the 18-year-old passenger in his vehicle.

Furthermore, a half-smoked joint with trace amounts of cannabis were found in the passenger’s possession, while further items in question were seized from the 27-year-old’s car.

The two suspects were brought to court this morning, which ordered their eight-day detention while police continue to investigate further.