Cyprus recorded above average rainfall in December, with totals reaching 116 per cent of the monthly norm, according to preliminary data released on Friday by the met office.

Average rainfall measured 122.8 millimetres, compared with the usual December figure of 105.6 millimetres.

Rainfall since the start of October reached 159.2 millimetres, equivalent to 83 per cent of the normal amount for the period.

The highest December rainfall was recorded at Polis Chrysochous, where 219.2 millimetres fell, more than double the monthly average.

The village of Stavros tis Psokas recorded 249.3 millimetres, or 154 per cent of normal, while Athalassa station in Nicosia measured 83.3 millimetres and Athienou in the Larnaca district with 88.1 millimetres, both at 144 per cent of their respective averages.