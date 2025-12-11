Tradition, twisted: streetwear brand’s fresh take on Mediterranean norms

There is a certain relief that comes from seeing culturally familiar elements through a modern lens. Resilience and passion drive us forward, yet the true aim is evolving alongside traditions rather than competing against them. “We each perceive this concept called ‘relief’ differently. For me, relief feels like a box of calm energy embracing Cypriot culture. I see it evolve and change but still providing the same comfort is always has produced,” explains Froso Meliou, a 22-year-old artist and fashion brand founder. Despite her youth, she carries a rich story of creative passion and a strong connection to her Mediterranean roots.

Still at university and more productive than most, she launched her fashion brand Art is Liberation in 2023, drawing inspiration from childhood memories of growing up in Cyprus villages amid traditional stone houses and prickly pear trees. Familiar village scenes, such as grandfathers playing intense backgammon games while sipping coffee for hours, or a young woman braiding her hair on cobbled streets, remain deeply engraved in Froso’s mind, reflecting experiences from various Mediterranean regions.

A streetwear brand, Art is Liberation is based between Cyprus and Spain, aiming to blend cultures, break norms and create visual noise. Through art-infused t-shirts, posters and tote bags, the brand borrows elements from Cypriot, Greek, Spanish, and broader Mediterranean cultures, turning tradition into wearable modern statements. Froso excels at creating illustrations inspired by cultural norms; a grandfather reading the daily paper, or a woman preparing a meal for her family, get transformed into modern expressions that highlight the contrast between traditional practices and contemporary interpretations, often shaped by evolving societal practices.

“I want to create unexpected imagery that goes against the norm,” Froso says, describing one of her favourite and most well-known illustrations Salt Braids. It portrays a man braiding a woman’s hair, flipping the traditional dynamic. Another, shows two heavily tattooed grandmas, Roulla and Maroulla, playing backgammon and sipping cocktails amid framed cat pictures and a sign reading ‘tavling’ -a nod to Cypriots’ habit of mixing English into their mother tongue. When asked which character is which, Froso replies, “for me, the left grandma is Roulla and the right is Maroulla, but it depends on how you perceive the two names overall, as well as their presence.”

Launched as a solo project, the brand draws unapologetic inpiration from real people, serving as a diary of cultural appreciation that fuses old and new elements. Characters in the designs stem directly from existing individuals and the stereotypes that shadow them, set in real locations around Cyprus and Granada, Spain, where Froso now studies. The creative process is often sparked by an inspiring object evoking beauty, nostalgia or homesickness. Other times, it’s a striking colour combination or noticing something of visual interest. A traditional stone faucet in the streets of Andalusia that mirrored Cypriot ones was the source of inspiration for a different illustration When Cyprus Fell For Andalusia, referring to village meeting point familiar from stories and songs.

Though a streetwear brand, it remains accessible regardless of age. “I simply want to bring out the world from inside my mind and pour it into a physical project,” she said, adding that the brand targets anyone who can handle “tradition being slightly altered,”. She hopes to collaborate with other artists to materialise their visions, anticipating a thematic shift in her upcoming June collection. “I’m happy that people take interest in my art and relate to it, perhaps we experience culture similarly.”

Froso with one of her designs

Though her twists on ingrained Mediterranean images may challenge some, Froso stays unbothered as “at the end of the day, one must create what brings comfort.”

Froso’s’ garments are available for online purchase through her website, while her collections are showcased in pop-up events throughout the capital. Her latest pieces at Stes Koroues cafe-bar on Nicosia’s Ermou Street are receiving high praise and are expected to sell out soon