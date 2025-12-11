Authorities on Thursday cautioned the public to be wary of a new type of phone scam where the caller pretends to be a doctor asking for money in return for medical services.

According to the police, the scammers pose as doctors and tell people that a relative of theirs has been injured and requires immediate medical attention and/or surgery.

The scammers then ask for large sums of money to cover these ‘costs’.

Police advise the public that if they receive such calls, they should immediately alert their nearest police station or district CID office. They may also report such incidents to the Citizens Hotline by dialing 1460.