Thursday is expected to begin with partial cloud cover across most of the island, with rain and storms are expected to hit during the afternoon, mostly in the mountains and in the south of the island.

Hailstones will be possible during those storms.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 16 degrees Celsius inland, 18 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and eight degrees in the mountains.

Overnight, the weather will remain cloudy, though storms are expected to subside, with temperatures expected to drop to eight degrees Celsius inland, 12 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and three degrees in the mountains.

Frost is expected to form in the mountains during the early hours of Friday morning, while the weather is expected to clear up over the weekend, with temperatures set to = rise on Friday.