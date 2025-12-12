Where do you live?

I live in Larnaca with my family

What did you have for breakfast?

I had toast with eggs

Describe your perfect day

Spending time in my studio

Best book ever read?

Starting Your Career as an Artist by Stacy Miller & Angie Wojak, because for me it’s an essential book that helped me start my career

Best childhood memory?

Eating at my grandma’s home

What is always in your fridge?

Avocados

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Pop music and Greek music

What’s your spirit animal?

The deer, because there’s something very pure about it

What are you most proud of?

My work

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The ending scene from Me Before You, such an emotional rollercoaster but very powerful meaning

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Probably Picasso

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

America

What is your greatest fear?

To lose the people that I love

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

To never stop dreaming.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Restrictions on my decisions.

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

Probably be with the people that matter most.

Eri is a visual artist based in Larnaca. Her work explores landscapes, memory and identity through the blending of traditional and contemporary techniques. She is inspired by nature and cultural heritage. Eri has exhibited her work internationally in Cyprus, Greece, France and London. Follow her at @eris_visuals her art