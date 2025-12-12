Where do you live?
I live in Larnaca with my family
What did you have for breakfast?
I had toast with eggs
Describe your perfect day
Spending time in my studio
Best book ever read?
Starting Your Career as an Artist by Stacy Miller & Angie Wojak, because for me it’s an essential book that helped me start my career
Best childhood memory?
Eating at my grandma’s home
What is always in your fridge?
Avocados
What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?
Pop music and Greek music
What’s your spirit animal?
The deer, because there’s something very pure about it
What are you most proud of?
My work
What movie scene has really stayed with you?
The ending scene from Me Before You, such an emotional rollercoaster but very powerful meaning
If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?
Probably Picasso
If you could time travel when/where would you go?
America
What is your greatest fear?
To lose the people that I love
What would you say to your 18-year-old self?
To never stop dreaming.
Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.
Restrictions on my decisions.
If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?
Probably be with the people that matter most.
Eri is a visual artist based in Larnaca. Her work explores landscapes, memory and identity through the blending of traditional and contemporary techniques. She is inspired by nature and cultural heritage. Eri has exhibited her work internationally in Cyprus, Greece, France and London. Follow her at @eris_visuals her art
Click here to change your cookie preferences