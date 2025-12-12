Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining strong attention across the recent crypto investment initiatives. Many early buyers are looking at it as the next new crypto that might deliver massive gains after launch. A growing number of analysts say that Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will outpace top performers like Solana by at least 50x in the long run. This belief comes from real activity, strong development progress, and a presale that is moving at a fast pace.

Right now, the project is in presale phase 6. The price is $0.035, and 97% of the 170 million tokens in this phase are already sold. Across all phases, over 18,500 holders have joined, bringing the total raised amount close to $19.30 million. The total supply of MUTM is 4 billion tokens. With the next price increase set at $0.040, phase 6 buyers are getting one of the last discounted entries.

How Mutuum Finance (MUTM) builds its strong base

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a dual lending system that gives users two ways to lend and borrow. The first model connects users directly to a shared pool. The second model connects one user to another. These two flows keep activity high and will support demand once the platform opens.

The team has been working on its V1 of the protocol for the Sepolia Testnet launch planned for Q4 2025. The early version will include features like a liquidity pool that stores assets, mtToken rewards, debt tokens for tracking loans, and a liquidator bot that protects the system during risky moments. ETH and USDT will be the first assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral use. The dashboard is already live, giving users an early idea of how smooth the platform experience will be.

A second source of strength comes from Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s new stablecoin system. This stablecoin will aim to stay at $1 and will follow a simple flow. It will only be created when someone borrows against safe collateral like ETH. It will be removed from the system once the user repays the loan or if the loan is liquidated. Only approved issuers will be allowed to mint this stablecoin. Each issuer will have a clear limit. This will keep risk in check and preserve long-term stability.

The interest rate for borrowing the stablecoin will work under Mutuum’s governance. The goal will be to keep the price close to $1. When the stablecoin price stays above $1, the rate will be lowered. When the price drops below $1, the rate will be increased. Users will also help keep the price balanced through simple arbitrage. If the price moves too high, they will sell. If the price goes too low, they will buy. This helps the value return to $1. Since all loans will be overcollateralized, the system will stay protected.

This stablecoin will help power Mutuum’s dual-lending markets. It will keep money flowing through the system and maintain strong activity. Since stablecoins already play a major role in DeFi, a stable and secure version inside Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will bring deeper demand for the platform and its token.

Why analysts expect a strong demand cycle

One of the biggest growth factors will be price discovery. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) plans to use reliable oracle services that deliver accurate price data. The team expects to work with Chainlink data feeds. Chainlink is known for strong and secure price updates. These feeds will support multiple assets and multiple blockchain networks.

The plan also covers fallback oracles. These backups will take over if the main oracle slows down or stops. The design will also allow aggregated price sources. This means that the protocol will combine more than one price feed when needed. In cases where the market has enough trading activity, the system will also use on-chain data like time-weighted average prices. All these tools will help create reliable pricing and safer loan positions.

Good pricing protects users from wrong liquidations. It also allows bigger and longer loan positions since users know the system is safe. This steady activity will support greater platform use, more fees, and a stronger treasury. These inflows will later support more MUTM-related use cases, keeping the ecosystem active.

Another major driver is the strong chance of an exchange listing. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is showing the same early signals seen in many top projects that later reached major exchanges. The strong presale movement, the real utility of dual lending, and the growing community interest are pushing this belief even higher. Once Mutuum Finance (MUTM) appears on a Tier-1 or Tier-2 exchange, large trading groups, market makers, and whales will join. More people will learn about the platform. Liquidity will rise. Trust will grow. This will bring more demand for MUTM, which will push the price upward.

One well-known analyst has already shared his view on Mutuum Finance (MUTM). He is known for predicting major breakouts in top coins like BTC and ETH during earlier cycles. His latest analysis shows that Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will grow 50x after reaching the listing price of $0.06. He expects a post-listing climb to $3.00 during the active part of the cycle. An example he shared explains that a simple $1,000 entry during phase 6 at $0.035 will transform into $86K at a price of $3.00. His past calls on BTC and ETH became true, so many users are taking this new view very seriously.

Security

Another reason users trust the project is security. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has completed a CertiK audit with strong results. The methods included manual review and static analysis. The token scan score reached 90.00, and the CertiK Skynet score is 79.00. The audit was first requested on 2/25/2025 and revised on 5/20/2025. These numbers show that the system is being built with care, and the structure is prepared for safe long-term use.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also launched a 50,000 USDT bug bounty program. This program rewards users who find bugs and help strengthen the platform. Critical issues can earn up to $2,000. Major issues can earn up to $1,000. Medium issues can earn up to $500. Low-severity reports can earn up to $200. This program keeps many eyes on the code and reduces security risks before the protocol goes live.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) shared another major update on X. Its smart contracts are now undergoing a full audit by Halborn Security. This makes the system safer, more stable, and ready for real use cases. Since Halborn is known across the industry, the audit will bring added trust for future users and partners.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is showing rare momentum for a new crypto at such an early stage. The presale has already crossed 97% in phase 6, and the price will rise from $0.035 to $0.040 soon. This is the last moment to get the token at this lower price point. Analysts expecting a 50x move are not making random claims. They are looking at real work, real progress, and real traction. Anyone waiting too long will see the next phase start at a higher price. This is the final window to join Mutuum Finance (MUTM) before the presale moves into its next stage.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).