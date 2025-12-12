Right, if you’re six years old, we have some bad news.

But first, congratulations on being able to read this! At your young age, life in Cyprus is pretty okay: there are fish in the sea, souvlaki’s under €10 (just!) and a trip to Jumbo is still considered fun.

Plus, if you hit the average Cypriot lifespan, you have at least another 75 years to enjoy. By which point, it’s the year 2100…

And that’s where things get tricky. Not just because we’ll probably all have flying cars by then (Limassol traffic – now in three chaotic dimensions!). But because, according to the latest predictions from The Cyprus Institute, by the turn of the century Cyprus will be an entire four degrees hotter than it is now!

“Pfff!” I hear you sneer (because you’re very precocious for your age). “Four degrees is nothing.”

But wait! Think of the flu: an extra two degrees can destroy the body. Just a one-degree increase in air temperature can cause heat stress and disease burdens that reduce life expectancy at birth by roughly six months. And, thanks to the EAC’s never-ending monopoly, you’re in for some astronomical aircon bills!

In short, four degrees IS a big difference. Water is likely to be rationed. (The report suggests there’ll be a 20- to 30-per cent reduction in rainfall by the end of the century.) Our Mediterranean winters will be warmer (goodbye Sun Valley). And summers may well start cracking the 50-degree mark.

Scary, right?

Well, no. Because right now, you’re only six. Existential climate dread can wait. All that matters is whether this weekend’s weather is nice enough to play in the park…

And you’re in luck! After all the rain over the past few days, things are finally looking up. This weekend, most of Cyprus is back to sunny, let’s-pretend-you’d-rather-play-outdoors-than-on-your-phone weather, with just a few sneaky showers.

In Nicosia, Friday to Sunday brings bright sunshine, highs around 18°C to 20°C, and absolutely no excuse not to run around outside. Monday may see a couple of showers, so, prepare for indoor breaktimes. And after that, we’re mostly sunny again right through to mid-week.

Limassol’s also delightful over the weekend: warm (21°C!), sunny and almost ice-cream weather. We may see a spot of cloud on Monday before things cool off sharply on Tuesday. By mid-week, the sunshine is back. Larnaca is behaving too, with three straight days of sunshine and easy breezes. But Monday could be a proper soaker – over 5 cm of rain possible – so maybe charge the iPad.

Paphos is much the same: 20°C to 21°C over the weekend, before Monday and Tuesday bring showers. And while Ayia Napa will be sunny enough that the tourists might attempt a Nissi swim, the start of the week sees more rain for the east coast.

Up in the mountains, the weekend will be crisp and sunny with highs around 7°C to 8°C. Monday brings a stray shower, Tuesday a colder round of rain (with real-feel down to 2°C), and then the mountains wobble between clouds, a bit of rain and occasional sunshine. There’s no proper snow yet – but it’s coming!

In short, all you need to know at the tender age of six is that this weekend looks relatively clear. And cool. Which you should enjoy while you can!

