Foreign minister Constantinos Kombos on Friday arrived in Abu Dhabi to attend the 16th edition of the Sir Bani Yas Forum, following an invitation from United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The forum, organised by the Emirati ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation, is a platform for dialogue on issues shaping the Gulf and Middle East.

The foreign ministry said Kombos will also hold bilateral contacts with his counterparts on the sidelines of the meeting, continuing Cyprus’ diplomatic outreach and deepening engagement with the UAE.

His participation comes as the government accelerates efforts to strengthen political and economic ties with the emirates, following the recent launch of the Cyprus Business Council in Dubai.

The business council was unveiled by former energy minister George Papanastasiou, marking what he described as a stronger economic bridge between the two countries.

Cooperation is expected to advance in sectors such as technology, maritime affairs, and infrastructure.