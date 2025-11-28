Cyprus deepened its commercial ties with the United Arab Emirates this week as Energy Minister George Papanastasiou marked the launch of the Cyprus Business Council (CBC) in Dubai, describing it as “a tangible step towards further strengthening the economic bridge” between the two countries.

Speaking at the Council’s founding ceremony and first general assembly, held on the sidelines of the Doers Summit 2025, Papanastasiou said the new body would offer a structured platform for companies from both markets.

It could, he noted, help businesses, investors and innovators “connect, exchange knowledge and create joint business actions that promote sustainable development, technology transfer and shared prosperity.”

He added that cooperation would now be channelled more systematically into areas ranging from energy and innovation to green technologies, tourism, maritime services and infrastructure projects.

Cyprus and the UAE, he said, share ambitions in fields including the food and water chain, digital assets and digital transformation, and collaboration in these sectors could have “regional and global impact.”

The council, which brings together Cypriot professionals and entrepreneurs active in the UAE, was set up by the Republic’s Trade Centre in Dubai and operates under the auspices of Dubai Chambers. It will be based in the emirate and overseen by a nine-member board.

The first board includes president Yiannos Olympios, vice president Andrea Stephani, treasurer Dina El Guindi and secretary Andreas Tsintos, along with members Demetris Zampoglou, Georgios Pantechis, Phoivos Stephanou, Theodoros Kriggou and Michalis Nicolaou.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials including the executive chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority Mohammed Al Zarooni, UAE Deputy Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nikodemos Damianou and the Cypriot ambassador to the UAE Meropi Christofi.