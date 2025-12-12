Larnaca’s appointment as the European Capital of Culture 2030 (ECoC) is a success that will benefit the whole island, Limassol Mayor Yiannis Armeftis said on Friday, congratulating the city on its selection.

“Warm congratulations to our team for the great effort made all these months,” Armeftis said.

Larnaca was officially named ECoC on Thursday after closely competing with neighbouring Limassol in the selection process.

Both cities had spent several years working to meet the criteria outlined by the European Commission, which oversees the designation.

Armeftis emphasised that Limassol would be ready to cooperate with Larnaca “wherever this can benefit our culture and country.”

He thanked everyone involved in Limassol’s application, saying the process had allowed the city to assess its needs, foster dialogue among stakeholders, and set priorities for the coming years.

“The goals we set remain and form a solid foundation for the future of the city,” he said.

Chairman of the board of directors of “Limassol 2030”, Andreas Pittas, described the competition as “an experience of deep collectivity.”

The process, he said, demonstrated what the city is capable of when its forces unite, revealing new perspectives on how Limassol can advance through culture.

“Limassol has a vibrant, productive and endlessly creative society. This human capital remains the strongest foundation on which the next steps can be built,” he said, adding that work would continue regardless of Thursday’s decision.

“We continue with knowledge, maturity and a sense of responsibility towards Limassol and its people,” he added.

Artistic director Eleana Alexandrou also congratulated Larnaca on being selected as ECoC 2030.

“Culture unites us through dialogue, exchange and curiosity about the other – and in this field, all cities have something to learn and offer from the second European Capital of Culture in Cyprus,” she said, referring to Paphos, which held the title in 2017.

She said the application process had led to numerous collaborations and had allowed for the exchange of perspectives and visions for Limassol’s cultural priorities.

Larnaca municipality said on Thursday it was delighted with the outcome, saying the decision endorsed its vision of a city that is “inclusive, sustainable and accessible.”

Five Cypriot municipalities had originally submitted applications for the ECoC 2030 cycle: Ayia Napa, Kourion, Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol.

Larnaca and Limassol were officially shortlisted as candidate cities in February 2025.

Larnaca, with around 150,000 inhabitants, is the largest of the three cities that will hold the ECoC title in 2030. It will share the distinction with the Belgian university city of Leuven, population 100,000, and Niksic in Montenegro, population 67,000.