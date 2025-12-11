Larnaca was officially named European capital of culture for 2030 on Thursday, following a closely contested process against the rival city of Limassol.

The expert panel who made the final verdict consisted of ten members appointed by the European Commission along with two Cypriot experts chosen by the deputy minister of culture.

Earlier this year, the deputy ministry approved an increase in financial aid for the programme from six million to ten million euros.

Nicosia municipality congratulated both Limassol and Larnaca for reaching the final stage of the competition, describing the achievement as recognition of their commitment to promoting European cultural creation and heritage.

It said it would continue to support the selected city and the wider significance of the institution for Cyprus and European cooperation.

Limassol expressed satisfaction at reaching the final round, while Larnaca municipality said it was thrilled with the outcome and heralded their vision of a city that is ‘inclusive, sustainable and accessible’.

Cyprus will share the 2030 title with one Belgian city, that being either Leuven, Molenbeek and Namur, and one city from a non-EU member state.

Eligible countries include EU candidate states, potential candidate Kosovo and European free trade association (Efta) members.

Lviv in Ukraine and Niksic in Montenegro have already submitted bids.

This shall be Cyprus’ second time hosting the title, following Paphos in 2017, which shared the honour with Aarhus in Denmark.

The announcement concludes an arduous battle between Larnaca and Limassol, both of which spent years to meet the expectations of the European capital of culture institution.

In the months leading up to the final evaluation, Larnaca received backing from the deputy ministry of tourism, with minister, Costas Koumis, frequently employing the dais to promote the city.

Koumis had expressed the need for coordinated planning, effective cooperation between private ventures and the state, and a communication strategy that reinforces Larnaca’s unique character.

Larnaca’s tourism sector has grown steadily, reaching a 13.4 per cent share of national arrivals, and the city now offers close to 6,000 beds across 100 accommodation establishments.

Local cultural bodies also played a central role in amplifying Larnaca’s bid.

The organisation Larnaca 2030, which has been instrumental in shaping the city’s cultural narrative, launched a series of local initiatives designed to revitalise areas on the urban fringes.

Curated by local artist Antonis Giarridis, the event blended visual exhibitions, open studios, music, and communal dining.

Limassol mounted an equally determined campaign, with mayor Yiannis Armeftis, praising the dedication and enthusiasm of the Limassol 2030 team and the civic pride of the city’s residents.

Limassol reputation as a cultural and economic hub formed the foundation of its bid, supported by months of preparation and a wide network of contributors who sought to showcase Limassol’s cosmopolitan energy.

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras described the city’s journey since launching its bid in 2022 as a “collective endeavour”.

He acknowledged that the competition with Limassol “had been fierce” but maintained confidence in Larnaca’s ability to offer “significant cultural value in return”.