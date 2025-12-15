Education Minister Athena Michaelidou on Monday urged respect for democratic procedures as parliament prepares to vote on proposed changes to teacher evaluations.

She said the bill will go to the House plenary in the coming days, following a year of dialogue with teaching unions and debate at the House education committee.

Michaelidou said most issues have been resolved, with only one or two points of disagreement remaining.

“Everyone must respect the democratic process,” she told the Cyprus News Agency, adding that consultation have been completed and the bill has received cabinet approval.

The minister said the ministry listened to concerns and made amendments to secure the widest possible consensus, but stressed that full agreement is not required.

“Dialogue does not mean agreement at 100 per cent,” she said.

She said it is problematic to insist that legislation should only proceed if it fully reflects union demands.

“The final text going to the plenary will not fully satisfy the ministry or the unions,” she said. “It reflects what MPs believe is right.”

The minister said MPs have heard all arguments and it is their role to assess them and decide.

She questioned the justification for strike action planned for Thursday given the limited number of unresolved issues.

Michaelidou said unions have the right to strike but added this should be reserved for very serious matters.

She said neither side’s views will be fully adopted and that the government’s priority is to preserve the scientific and pedagogical basis of the reform.

She said the evaluation system has not changed for around 50 years and stressed that the reform is not punitive.

“It is about changing school culture and supporting teachers”.

Addressing cost concerns, she said the reform will cost €12.5 million over five years, approved by the finance ministry and cabinet.

She said the funding covers new posts, reduced teaching time and support measures for public schools.

Michaelidou rejected claims the reform will increase daily pressure on schools, saying it includes reductions, safeguards and a transition period.

If approved, as expected on December 22, she said implementation will be gradual and reviewed step by step.