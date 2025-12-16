A 34-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning after being found loitering in a park in Dali while in possession of a hoard of jewellery, bank cards, weapons, drugs, and instruments frequently employed for the purpose of breaking and entering properties.

The police said they received a call about the man at around 1.30am, and that they found the man in a public park and stopped him for a check.

A search of his person turned up silver earrings, a ring, multiple neck chains and crosses, a women’s watch, as well as a number of bank cards in the names of five other people.

The man was also found to be in possession of two knives, and five grams of a “crystalline substance” which the police believe to be crystal meth, in addition to the tools often used to facilitate burglaries.

He was as such arrested and the police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.