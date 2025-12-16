A 25-year-old man was arrested while inside a house he was attempting to burgle in Limassol, the police said on Tuesday.

The arrest was made in the home of a man who had on Monday morning said his home had been broken into earlier this month, and that his television had been stolen.

On Monday evening, the police were called to the house again, with the 25-year-old being found inside.

A search of his person turned up a laptop, three charger cables, a power bank, multiple sets of keys, two torches, and two screwdrivers.

Subsequent investigations found that the laptop had been stolen from a doctor’s office during a break-in which was reported to the police last week.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.