Keyonte George scored 37 points — his second straight 30-plus-point game — and dished out six assists while leading the Utah Jazz to a 140-133 overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday in Salt Lake City.

Utah overcame a historic performance from Dallas’ Cooper Flagg, who became the first 18-year-old to have a 40-point game in NBA history. Flagg produced 42 points while also finishing with six assists and seven rebounds.

Lauri Markkanen added 33 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Jazz, teaming with George to score nine of Utah’s 11 overtime points. Kyle Filipowski chipped in 25 points and nine rebounds as the Jazz won for the fourth time in six games.

P.J. Washington chipped in 25 points and 13 rebounds for the Mavericks, who had won five of their previous six games. Naji Marshall had 15 points, and Ryan Nembhard added 14 points and 11 assists.