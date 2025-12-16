Snow is likely to fall in the Troodos mountains on Tuesday as winter finally takes hold in Cyprus, with rain expected to fall in lower ground in the north, in central areas, and in the east.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 16 degrees Celsius inland, 18 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and six degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies are expected to remain cloudy, with isolated rain showers expected in low ground and snow once again likely in the Troodos mountains.

Temperatures will drop to seven degrees Celsius inland, nine degrees Celsius on the coasts, and a chilly two degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Rain in low ground and snow in the mountains is expected to continue through Wednesday, with clearer skies and drier weather expected on Thursday, and rain possible on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable through Tuesday and Wednesday, before rising on Thursday and Friday.