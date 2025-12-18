Russian strikes near Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa on Thursday killed a woman in her car and hit infrastructure and the regional governor asked residents suffering long power cuts to stop blocking roads in protest.

Odesa governor Oleh Kiper, writing on Telegram, said a Russian drone killed a woman crossing a bridge in her car southwest of Odesa. Her three children were injured in the incident.

Kiper asked residents whose homes have been hit by extended power outages to exhibit patience and end roadblocks.

“As a result of enemy attacks, the energy infrastructure in Odessa region has suffered extensive damage,” Kiper said. “Power crews are working around the clock and doing everything possible to restore electricity to every home as quickly as possible.”

Ukraine’s border authority said Russian attacks had halted transport along the route linking Odesa to the Danube River port of Reni. Border crossings to Moldova were also affected, it said.