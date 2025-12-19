Where do you live?

I live between London and Cyprus. In London I live with flatmates and in Cyprus I live at home with my family.

What did you have for breakfast?

My favourite breakfast at the moment is a yogurt bowl with homemade granola.

Describe your perfect day

Working on Folkmona is my favourite thing to do! A perfect day would start with a slow morning tea, journaling, praying, stretching. I would then walk to my reformer class, and then go to a café to get some work done, planning workshops, reviewing designs, organising content or developing new ideas. In the afternoon I’d teach a Lefkara lace workshop and I’d end my day with a cup of tea.

Best book ever read?

I’ve got so many, I am in general a book lover but if I had to choose one book it would be The Seven Year Slip. On the surface it’s romantic but underneath it’s about how much we grow and change in a few years. It’s a reminder that passion and persistence take you far.

Best childhood memory?

Every Saturday at my grandparents’ house. My grandad would make souvlakia, all the cousins would gather, and we’d have lunch together.

What is always in your fridge?

Greek yogurt, I could literally have it for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

The Wicked soundtrack, blasting it loud and singing along.

What’s your spirit animal?

Well it’s an insect, I’d say bee hardworking, community-driven, and always creating something meaningful.

What are you most proud of?

Believing in my dreams and working towards them.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

There’s a scene in Narnia when Lucy steps through the wardrobe for the first time, that feeling of entering a world that’s magical and bigger than you.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Van Gogh. He’s my favourite artist, his passion pours out of every brushstroke. I’d love to see what he was like in person.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

The Art Deco 1920s. The fashion alone, silk, velvet, embroidery, sequins, pearls, the craftsmanship was unbelievable.

What is your greatest fear?

Growing old with regrets. The idea of not trying something I’ve always wanted to do really scares me (also pigeons but let’s not get into that).

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Be patient and keep moving forward, things make sense later.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

A lack of kindness. It costs absolutely nothing to be kind.

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

Spend every moment with the people I love.

Panayide is the founder of Folkmona, a unique clothing brand that celebrates the culture and heritage of Cyprus, drawing inspiration from traditional Cypriot garments and turning them into modern interpretations. She is currently running a festive workshop where participants will create Christmas stockings using Lefkara-inspired lace patterns. To book a place contact https://www.folkmona.com/book-online. Follow her on @folkmona @aurumona