Stories and traditions of a country ‘are living narratives that connect generations, reflect the country’s values and forge its cultural identity’

By George Christou

The Myths and Tales of Cyprus series, the Press and Information Office (PIO) production, which brings to life mythical figures of Cyprus folklore, was screened at Jesus College, University of Cambridge last Sunday.

Some of the heroes featured in the production are the Byzantine hero Digenis Akritas, the wild sow Sierolotta, the Kallikantzari – Cyprus’ goblins – and the mysterious enchantress Rigena.

Using 3D installations and figures, the myths and characters of Cyprus folklore are presented in a way that allows visitors to meet them ‘face-to-face.’ The use of virtual reality technologies offers an immersive experience which transports the audience to scenes inspired the folk tales of past generations.

The production went to Cambridge University, at Jesus College, after an invitation to take part in the Cambridge Film Festival, Global Cultures from its organizer, Matthew Webb. The screening was co-organised by the cultural department of the Cyprus High Commission in London and the Cambridge Film Festival in cooperation with the British research publication Panorama: The Journal of Travel, Place and Nature.

Speaking at Jesus College, director of the Press and Information Office Aliki Stylianou said the series was created as a result of sincere wish “to preserve, highlight and share our cultural heritage,” because the myths and traditions of a country “are living narratives that connect generations, reflect the country’s values and forge its cultural identity.”

Stylianou added: “Through the series, we wanted to showcase Cyprus not only as a place of rich history but also as a country that treasures its heritage, while re-introducing it to the world in a fresh and engaging way. That is why we chose storytelling, an approach that is accessible to everyone.”

The episodes are short, designed for today’s digital world, and combine live-action cinematography with animation.

“By leveraging human talent and technological capabilities, we employed engaging storytelling techniques and modern media to spark interest, especially among the younger generations,” Stylianou said.

Digenis Akritas is included in the PIO’s series of works

The main contributors to the creation of the series were also present at the screening. Accompanying Stylianou were the head of the Audiovisual and Cinema branch of the PIO Erotokritos Fahmi, director Mark Kassinos and the researcher and presenter Dr Iosif Hadjikyriakos.

They participated in a discussion with the audience, which focused on the creative process, the cultural narrative, the development of Cyprus cinema and the idea behind this PIO production.

Stylianou said that myths are the vessel that has carried culture through generations and it was the PIO’s mission to preserve and share this collective memory.

“The Myths and Tales of Cyprus series brings us one step closer to our goal: to create a living archive of Cyprus’ culture and history, one that every citizen and every visitor can explore and experience,” she said.

From Left Mark Kassinos, Erotokritos Fahmi, Aliki Stylianou, Matthew Webb, and Iosif Hadjikyriakos

Before the screening at Jesus College, Stylianou emphasised the importance of keeping our myths and legends alive for cultural continuity.

“They are echoes of our past that continue to shape our identity today. They teach us who we are, where we come from, and, ultimately, how far we can go.”

The Myths and Tales of Cyprus exhibition will be held at Kasteliotissa mediaeval hall in Nicosia from January 17 to end of February, 2026, from Wednesday to Sunday each week.

For more information view the PIO YouTube channel