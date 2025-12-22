The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) expressed strong support for the priorities outlined by president Nikos Christodoulides for the upcoming Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The chamber said the agenda presents “a coherent and realistic framework to bolster the European economy and enhance the bloc’s strategic standing“.

In its statement, Keve welcomed the focus on strengthening the competitiveness of the European economy.

It said that the emphasis on deepening the single market, supporting businesses (especially small and medium-sized enterprises), attracting investment and reducing administrative and regulatory burdens “resonates with the needs of both the European and Cypriot business communities”.

According to the chamber, these priorities “directly reflect the needs of entrepreneurs and firms across the EU who increasingly call for a business environment where growth is underpinned by reduced bureaucracy and improved conditions for investment and innovation”.

The Cyprus presidency’s plan also places a strong emphasis on the dual green and digital transition, which the statement said should be pursued in a balanced way that safeguards sustainability and innovation without undermining competitiveness or Europe’s productive base.

Moreover, Keve said that linking technological progress with economic growth is critical for the union’s future, especially as global competition intensifies.

Beyond economic issues, the presidency priorities highlighted Cyprus’ role as a reliable and stable geopolitical partner, with a focus on regional stability, stronger international partnerships and support for the EU enlargement process, particularly the European prospects of the Western Balkans.

This aligns with Cyprus’s broader strategic vision of promoting resilience in both the economic and security realms.

In his presentation, president Christodoulides has underlined how Cyprus plans to frame its presidency around the theme of European autonomy, linking strategic independence with economic strength and business-friendly reforms.

Furthermore, Keve reaffirmed its “commitment to work actively with the Cyprus presidency, offering evidence-based interventions and initiatives aimed at reinforcing the role of enterprise, promoting European added value and ensuring tangible benefits for both the economy and wider society”.

The chamber described the Cyprus presidency as “a significant opportunity for substantive leadership and collaboration, with a clear economic and development orientation that can help shape policies affecting competitiveness, investment, enterprise growth and regulatory reform”.

This support comes as Cyprus’ incoming presidency prepares to steer discussions on major dossiers.

These include competitiveness, migration policy, economic security and the multiannual financial framework, all of which have clear implications for the business climate and investment environment across the union.