As time feels increasingly fast, digital and disconnected, an older habit is finding new life: reading. Boosted by the influence of BookTok, the rise of book cafés and shared reading rituals, reading is no longer just a solitary pastime. Book clubs, silent reading sessions and book friendly cafés are reshaping how people read and stay connected.

Globally, data points to an undisputable revival. European publishing reports confirm that print still leads the market by a wide margin, accounting for 80 per cent of book market turnover. Research also shows that Gen Z and millennials are reading more than previous generations, often turning to books for self-care and a digital detox. Meanwhile, social medial communities such as BookTok have pushed countless titles old and new back onto bestseller lists, creating what one US report called a “literary comeback”.

Cyprus is feeling the ripple effect of this momentum, from cafés offering dedicated reading corners to book clubs reflecting a quiet but noticeable return to reading as a shared experience.

The local revival is perhaps best illustrated through the growth of the Cyprus Bookworms Club. Founded early 2023 by Marianna Charalampous, the group began as a monthly meet up has now evolved into something more. It now includes silent reading sessions, workshops, retreats and even annual trips. “As a community builder, I’ve always believed in the power of books to bring people together,” she says.” After the pandemic, I sensed a deep need for real connection”.

Membership at the Bookworms is incredibly diverse. “People of all ages, backgrounds and professions join our events,” says Marianna. Among them is a couple that brings their five-month baby and another member is a 74-year-old woman whose daughter introduced her to the club from the USA.

“Everyone comes with openness, curiosity and a love for storytelling,” she says. Marianna has seen interest in reading grow steadily. “There’s been a clear rise in people returning to reading as a form of self-care, grounding and mindful escape”, she adds. For many, book clubs offer something that’s been missing in the present era: a place to belong, to talk and to disconnect from screens.

Every Tuesday the club holds its weekly silent readings at By the Bridge in Nicosia. Members, or anyone who just wants a quiet hour, bring their current book and enjoy a quiet hour together.

“Silent Readings are just another excuse for reading,” Marianna says. “Even if nobody goes and you choose to go, it’s a means to invest in some quality time with yourself.” Club members also receive a discount pass for the café.

What ties the Cyprus Bookworms together is community, says Marianna. “Books are the starting point, but the real magic happens in the conversations, the vulnerability people bring, the support they offer one another. It’s not just a club anymore… it’s more like a family, people come back because they feel understood and welcomed, it’s home.”

Social media has also played an important role in helping new members find their way to the club. “Instagram helps people discover our gatherings and feel connected before they ever join in person,” Marianna says. While BookTok has influenced reading trends across the globe its effects are felt locally also. “People are more excited to share what they read and look for bookish communities to belong to”.

The club also has a strong presence on Viber where over “300 members” follow updates and a second group supports daily exchanges about books and events.

Marianna sees the change as a reflection of a broader cultural shift. “We just completed our second annual book retreat in Paphos,” Marianna says. And looking ahead the club shows no sings of slowing. Next comes Books of Wheels, a new vodcast filmed in a vintage campervan featuring interviews with authors and literary figures. A second literary trip is also in the works for early 2026 to Amsterdam and Edinburgh.

And Cyprus Bookworms is not alone. At The Home Café in Nicosia’s Home for Cooperation, in the buffer zone, a small book club has grown into a regular gathering. Facilitator Umran Avni says the idea developed when they noticed that colleagues regularly discussed what they were reading. “There was need for a dedicated time and space to gather with others who enjoy reading and deeper conversations.”

The group is usually small and people come from a mix of communities in Cyprus as well as internationals who live or work here. “Even if English isn’t their first language or they haven’t finished the book, everyone feels relaxed enough to share,” Umran says.

What Umran has noticed aligns with wider trends. “More people seem to be looking for small, offline spaces where they can slow down, escape daily routines and have deeper discussions.”

The Home Café book club plans to continue into the new year. Umran says the group makes a point of moving “between different genres, themes, stories and parts of the world,” alternating between fiction and nonfiction to keep discussions fresh. The aim is simple: to maintain a space that is “welcoming, relaxed an open to anyone who enjoys reading and meaningful conversation”.

cybookworms: Instagram @cybookworms

The Home Café, Home for Cooperation: Instagram @thehomecafe.cy