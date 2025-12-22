A 27-year-old Greek national was sentenced on Monday to 13 years in prison by the Larnaca criminal court after admitting to transporting more than 23 kilograms of cannabis into Cyprus.

The court found the defendant guilty of possession and transportation of drugs with intent to supply.

In passing sentence, the judges stressed the need for a strong deterrent.

According to the court hearings, the man arrived at Larnaca airport on September 23 on a flight from Athens.

While in the baggage claim area, his behaviour drew the attention of an officer from the drugs squad (Ykan), as he appeared agitated.

Upon collecting his luggage, he was stopped for inspection.

An X ray scan of his suitcase revealed suspicious contents.

When asked to open it, the defendant claimed he did not know the security code, and the suitcase was thereafter pried open.

Inside were two airtight nylon packages containing within 44 smaller packages of dried cannabis.

The total weight amounted to 23 kilograms.

In statements to police, the defendant reiterated that he himself was not a drug user but had recently developed a gambling habit that had crippled him financially.

He claimed he borrowed money from an Albanian national and, when unable to repay the debt, his borrower liaised for him to act as a drug mule to Cyprus.

The defendant stated he was to be paid 10,000 euros for the delivery, to settle his debt.

He further claimed the suitcase had been handed to him in Athens by an anonymous individual and that he had no knowledge who was going to collect the drugs.

The drugs were seized following coordinated checks by customs officers and the drugs squad.